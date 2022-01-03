Adrian Wallace announces official campaign for Mayor of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Adrian Wallace, current chairman of the KY National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) PAC, announced Monday he is officially running for Mayor of Lexington.

"I was born in this city. I’m raising my children in this city. Since leaving the military, I’ve fought for this city. Now, with your help, I want to work alongside our city council to lead this city,” says Wallace about his campaign. "The time is now for Lexington’s first person of color to represent the city as a whole."

Wallace is a veteran who served in the Kentucky Army National Guard and a former president of the NAACP chapter of Lexington.

In 2018, Wallace was the first Black man to reach as high as fourth in both the primary and general elections.

Wallace is the CEO and President of the Bishop and Chase Foundation which, "exists to bring community and economic development to the most under-resourced neighborhoods within our community."

