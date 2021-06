PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating a Floyd County woman that is missing.

Kandi Gonzales, 36, was last seen on June 1 in the area of Abbott creek road in the Prestonsburg community of Floyd County.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

Gonzales is described as a white female that is 5'8" and 110 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink romper outfit.

Anyone with information regarding Gonzales' location is asked to contact KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.