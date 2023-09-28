Advocates concerned government shutdown could jeopardize families' food supply

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A potential government shutdown would cut off funding to the WIC program, eventually stopping the program from being able to feed women, children, and infants.

Nearly 120,000 people in Kentucky rely on the WIC program to eat, according to the White House.

“They are trying to care for their infant child, and this is an essential way they are able to access formula and nutrition,” said Leandra Forman, the co-executive director of Foodchain in Lexington.

They provide food to thousands in the Bluegrass.

The effects of a shutdown on WIC funds won’t be immediate because of the reserves the state has. It’s not immediately clear how long it would take for those funds to run out.

When they do, Foodchain won’t be able to do much to help those families, she said.

“We are very maxed out already,” she said. “Lexington has needs that are unmatched and every day I wish Foodchain could reach more families.”

She says other organizations serving Lexington face the same challenge. She recommends if families need help, they reach out to Nest, a crisis center, or the Lexington Health Department.

The Christian Appalachian Project, which helps to feed people in Appalachia, does not face the same challenge, spokesperson Tina Forman said.

“We have generous donors who give and make sure we have that cushion to account for fluctuations and numbers throughout the year,” Forman said.

She encourages families impacted in Appalachia to reach out the them if the government shuts down and they lose their food source.

“Our staff will work with those families to make sure they get the help they need,” she said.