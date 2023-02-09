Advocates discuss autism rates tripling since 2000

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sara Spragens says her son having Autism has “opened her up to a whole new world of friends.”

She attended her first meeting with the Autism Society of the Bluegrass—an organization she now runs as president—after her son was diagnosed.

“We’re a chapter of the Autism Society of America and we were formed in the early 90’s. Our mission is to provide education and information on Autism to anybody who is interested,” Spragens said.

Wendy Wheeler-Mullins and Melanie Tyner-Wilson are long time board members as well, also mothers of children on the spectrum.

All three of these women speak to the challenges that come with raising a child with Autism.

“It can be difficult for the family because the family is like ‘my kid isn’t like everyone else’s kid,’” Wheeler-Mullins said.

“So it’s really good to be able to the Autism Society and meet other people who are similarly situated and understand what’s going on who don’t think your child is odd.”

For any parents that are feeling this way, it may not be as unique as you think.

A recent report from NBC News shows 1-54 kids were diagnosed with Autism in 2016, compared to 1-150 kids in 2000.

While there isn’t a sole reason explaining this trend, the report does point to doctors being able to diagnose more people based on the Autism spectrum expanding over the years to include different functionalities of the condition.

“As the different DSM’s came out, we began to expand our understanding and started capturing these folks that are at different ends of the spectrum of the continuum,” Tyner Wilson said.

“I think that has been really powerful because then we’re getting individuals that maybe had a need for support and we’re doing earlier screening and assessment for young children and adults now as they are getting diagnosed at 30, 40 or 50 years of age.”

When it comes to treatment and care for those with Autism, Spragens stands by that there are never enough resources, particularly when it comes to rural areas.

She also points out the earlier a diagnosis can happen, the sooner support can be sought out.

“There are diagnostic screening tests to be used with children as young as 18 months and that’s really helpful because you never know what your child is going to be needing and how soon and how long they’ll be needing those services,” Spragens said.

“The earlier you can give those supports the better.”

The Autism Society of the Bluegrass has monthly meetings that are now held at the Dunbar Community Center as well as posted online.

They also referenced multiple spots to look for support in and around our area including:

University of Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky University

Pikeville Medical Center

University of Louisville

University of Cincinnati