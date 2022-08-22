Advocates gather in Kentucky capital for Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX18) — Dozens gathered at in Frankfort on Sunday for Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, speaking on the dangers of fentanyl poisoning and sharing stories of loved ones they have lost to it.

Covering the lawn were photos of people who have died to fentanyl poisoning. On the steps of the state capitol were the family and advocates left behind to bring awareness to how dangerous and deadly fentanyl is.

Tracy Morrissey lost her son to fentanyl poisoning in 2020, putting her on a path to advocate for more awareness for a fate that has broken so many families like her own.

Tracy flew to Kentucky from Nevada so she could join the event.

"It's killing kids as young as 12-years-old. Kids that made a mistake," said Morrissey. "Families are losing sons, daughters, brothers, sisters. The ripple effect of that...the trauma and grief on our society."

Morrissey plans to attend awareness events in Ohio and attend a march in Washington D.C. to push for the end of fentanyl poisoning.