After denying temperature issues, Lexington nursing home makes changes as it awaits AC repairs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Cambridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lexington is making changes after the families of residents raised concerns about what they say were high temperatures inside the building.

LEX 18 reported on Sunday that according to the families of two now-former residents, staff members said the facility had been without a fully-operational air conditioning system for two weeks.

The changes aren’t the easiest to spot. A few window AC units now sit installed in multiple rooms at the buildings.

In a message posted to Facebook Monday, Cambridge called LEX 18’s original report about the broken air conditioner and high temperatures “inaccurate.”

“I couldn't believe they denied your story, I was just baffled,” said Charles Reed, who visits the center nearly every day to see his 93-year-old aunt. “I know personally how hot it was in the building and I couldn’t believe they wouldn't own up to it.”

In their original statement, the facility said one of the facility's two chiller units “has recently required repairs, but the facility has been well prepared for summer temperatures.”

In their updated statement, Brittany Short, the VP for business development at Bluegrass Health Partners, which owns Cambridge, said that parts were ordered before last Sunday and are currently on their way to Lexington. The issue should be resolved next week, she said.

“In the meantime, we have rented portable cooling systems and purchased window units for any resident who has expressed any concerns about temperatures,” she said, adding the comfort and safety of their residents are their highest priority.

Kentucky’s Office of the Inspector General visited the nursing home this week to assess temperatures in the building and found them to be in compliance with state regulations, she said. A spokesperson for that office said the inspection took place on Monday, which was after temperatures had dropped significantly.

Reed said he could feel that difference on Monday, saying it felt far more comfortable inside compared to the days prior. A window AC unit was installed in his aunt’s room.

He shared emails with LEX 18 showing the multiple times he complained about hot temperatures inside the facility.

He wrote to them on July 16: “What is being done about the air conditioning? It is HOT in this building, and it needs to be fixed.”

Reed said that by speaking to us, it may lead to his aunt being intentionally mistreated. He feels it is a risk worth taking to do what’s right for everyone who lives and works at Cambridge.

In their original statement, Cambridge officials said they have had no resident heat-related issues.