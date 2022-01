(LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and his wife Makenze, announced the birth of their baby boy, Theodore Jay Cameron.

The new parents thank God for this tiny blessing. They are excited for this new adventure and are thankful to all who have prayed for them along the way.

— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) January 5, 2022