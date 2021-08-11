AG Daniel Cameron responds to Gov. Beshear's executive order by filing with the Kentucky Supreme Court

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron responded to Gov. Andy Beshear's masking executive order by filing with the Kentucky Supreme Court.

In a Twitter thread Cameron posted Tuesday night he mentions "protecting the law-making prerogative of the General Assembly and respecting the judicial power of our courts."

We received a copy of the Governor’s order mandating masks for schools and childcare centers shortly before 5:00pm today and are actively reviewing it. (1/3) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 11, 2021

Cameron says there will be more to say about the filing tomorrow with the Kentucky Supreme Court.