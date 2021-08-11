Watch
AG Daniel Cameron responds to Gov. Beshear's executive order by filing with the Kentucky Supreme Court

Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Two grand jurors told CBS “This Morning” in an interview Wednesday, Oct. 28, that many members of the grand jury were upset over statements by Cameron, that the grand jury “agreed” that the homicide charges against the officers were not on the table because the Louisville police officers were justified in returning fire at Taylor’s apartment.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Posted at 9:52 PM, Aug 10, 2021
(LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron responded to Gov. Andy Beshear's masking executive order by filing with the Kentucky Supreme Court.

In a Twitter thread Cameron posted Tuesday night he mentions "protecting the law-making prerogative of the General Assembly and respecting the judicial power of our courts."

Cameron says there will be more to say about the filing tomorrow with the Kentucky Supreme Court.

