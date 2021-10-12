AG Daniel Cameron's opinion: Cities can't prevent employees from carrying guns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An attorney general's opinion says local governments in Kentucky cannot prevent their employees from carrying weapons “at all times and places” while on duty.

The review was requested by the Ashland city attorney in northeastern Kentucky. Several city employees petitioned the city manager for permission to carry firearms while on duty.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office released its opinion Monday.

His office tied together various sections of Kentucky law governing the authority of local governments to regulate firearms.

The opinion doesn't carry the force of law. But if reflects the gun-rights policies passed by the state’s legislature.