AG office: Complaints about Morehead gas prices under review

(LEX 18) — The Attorney General's office has received multiple complaints regarding gas prices and says all complaints are under review.



"Since June 23rd, we have received 17 complaints regarding gas prices in Morehead. All of those complaints are under review by our office.



In terms of what explains price differences, market forces are a possible explanation. These could include, for example, differences in pricing for different grades of fuel or different suppliers of the fuel.



If a Kentuckian does suspect price gouging, we always encourage them to report it to our office for further review. The easiest way to report is online: ag.ky.gov/pricegouging"



