Agents across Kentucky arrest 12, seize over $2 million in drug bust

LONDON, Ky. (LEX18) — Agents across Kentucky arrested 12 people and confiscated more than 10,000 oxycodone pills.

Several agencies including, the DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General's Office, Barbourville Police, and several other departments helped to arrest the following people:

Jose Luis Barata Vazquez, Alexey Barata Hernandez, Yoleisys Reyes Castillo, Dioslen Jimenez Ortiz, Kaid Rogers, Allison Renee Rogers, Michael King, Christopher King, Floyd Barker, Sheila Barger, and Samuel Barger.

All are charged with conspiring to distribute oxycodone in Madison, Estill, Clay, and Laurel counties from September 2019 thru March 2022.

Each defendant is facing up to 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $1,000,000, three years of released supervision, and having to forfeit any assets used to facilitate the crimes.

Any sentences will follow after the conviction by the court.