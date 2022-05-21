Watch
AG's office: Not currently investigating governor's office

Andy Beshear
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the American Rescue Plan Act at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Andy Beshear
Posted at 10:37 AM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 10:37:20-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky attorney general's office says it's not currently investigating the governor’s office. But it claims that Gov. Andy Beshear mischaracterized the purpose for its recent request for information from his administration.

It's the latest twist in an escalating political feud.

Beshear says it was “news to us” that Attorney General Daniel Cameron has no active investigation of his office.

The Democratic governor maintains the Republican attorney general broke ethics rules by investigating his office and later filing paperwork to run against him for governor.

The Kentucky Democratic Party has filed a complaint alleging that Cameron violated ethics laws.

