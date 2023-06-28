Air quality alert issued for entire state of Kentucky for Wednesday

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet has issued an air quality alert for the state of Kentucky.

According to the National Weather Service, everyone may experience health effects.

Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include the elderly, children, people with asthma or other breathing problems, and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

The air quality alert will be in effect until midnight.