Airbnb guest who rented a room tied up, robbed Georgia homeowner at gunpoint, police say

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Police say a man using Airbnb to rent a room robbed a Georgia homeowner at gunpoint. The homeowner in the Atlanta suburb of Buford called police saying a man rented his basement through the room-sharing app and then stole his wallet. A police report says the renter checked in late Tuesday and soon texted the owner upstairs to say the toilet was leaking. The homeowner told police he was checking the toilet when the renter appeared with a gun, bound him and fled with his wallet. Police were seeking a suspect identified from the photo ID filed with Airbnb. No arrests were immediately reported.

