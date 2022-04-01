Watch
Aircraft maintenance company expanding, adding 250 jobs

Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 12:09:22-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say an aircraft maintenance company in northern Kentucky is expanding and will add nearly 250 jobs.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on Thursday that FEAM AERO will locate a new three-bay hangar at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport where it will provide aircraft maintenance and engineering services.

Jobs at the facility will include aircraft mechanics and technicians, ground support equipment mechanics, administrative personnel, and management positions.

Construction on the 150,000-square-foot hangar is expected to begin in June and be completed by the end of next year. FEAM AERO currently employs 300 people at the airport.

