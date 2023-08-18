Alabama couple wins $50,000 after playing online Kentucky Lottery instant game

(LEX 18) — An Alabama couple won $50,000 after playing the Kentucky Lottery instant play Wild 8's game.

Chad Wrinkle told lottery officials that he is originally from Mobile and is temporarily living in Henderson for work.

He says he downloaded the app and deposited $25 into his account, and with the Kentucky Lottery 100 % first deposit, he instantly had $50 to use online.

After only playing a few games of Wild 8's, Wrinkle's wager of $5 got him the top prize.

That wasn't his only win; Wrinkle had back-to-back $100 wins from playing Dual Crossword Craze.

Wrinkle and his partner Lori picked up a check for $35,750 after taxes on August 7.

The couple says they plan to use some of the winnings to buy their puppy, Chip, all the treats he wants.