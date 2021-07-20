Alarm II fire on Eureka Springs Dr.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An alarm II fire has been going for hours.

The Lexington Fire Department received a phone call around 6:30 about smoke at 560 Eureka Springs Dr.

Battalion Chief Jordan Saas says the call quickly went from a smoke alarm to a working structure fire and then raised to a second alarm fire.

There is about 60 personnel working on the still active fire.

Saas says no civilians are known to be injured, but one firefighter did have to get checked out.

No word on what or how the fire started.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.