Ale-8-One creates custom sneakers to benefit eastern Kentucky flood relief

(LEX 18) — Ale-8-One introduced custom sneakers, known as “Ale-8-Ones,” to raise money and benefit those impacted by the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky this past summer.

Only three pairs are available for auction online beginning November 9 at 6 p.m., with bidding open until 6 p.m. Saturday, November 12.

The custom sneakers were commissioned exclusively by Ale-8-One and designed by Billy Hobbs at True Blue Customs.

100% of the proceeds will benefit the Team Eastern KY Flood Relief Fund.

Auction winners are invited to have their “Ale-8-Ones” signed in-person by UK quarterback Will Levis at a fundraising event on campus from 5-7 p.m. November 14. Students, families, and fans are also welcome to attend.

Ale-8-One Bottling Plant is located in Winchester. The soft drink has been bottled in Winchester since 1926.