Ale-8-One to release seasonal peach flavor

Ale-8-One
Posted at 7:59 AM, Apr 19, 2023
WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ale-8-One is releasing a limited-edition Peach Ale-8 on May 8.

Peach Ale-8 will be available at Kroger, Walmart, and Meijer stores in Louisville, Cincinnati, Pikeville, Bowling Green, and most parts of western Kentucky.

This isn't the first time Ale-8 has released a seasonal flavor. They previously launched a Blackberry Ale-8 and Ale-8 Orange Cream.

Peach Ale-8 is a blend of sweet sunny peaches along with the signature ginger flavor of Ale-8.

