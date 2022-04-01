All 120 Kentucky Counties out of the Covid Red Level

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky reached a milestone Friday in the fight against COVID-19. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, all 120 counties are out of the red zone. Instead, all counties are now in the green or yellow zone. Harrison and Robertson County are both in the yellow zone.

“Anytime we see the numbers go down, the mom in me wants to remind everyone to not get too excited yet,” said Christina King, who works in the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Communications Office.

While cases have been on a downward trend, King says they tend to increase after holidays.

“I’m still cautious though, this is spring break week, we know a lot of people are traveling and getting out and about,” King said “So before we get excited, let's see what backlash comes out of spring break.”

She says COVID-19 will continue to be in the community similar to the flu.

“Covid is not over, covid will never be over, it's here now, it's here to stay, it's just how we best manage it in keeping those numbers down,” she said.