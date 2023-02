LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A female hockey team in Lexington made history on Sunday when it hosted the city's first ever all-girls game.

The Central Kentucky Hockey Association girls team took on the Louisville Cardinals at the Lexington Ice Center.

The competition was the first of its kind in Lexington.

Central Kentucky pulled through with a 3-0 win and a comeback 4-2 win over Louisville.