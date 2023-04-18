All hiking trails closed at Natural Bridge State Resort Park after late night fire

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hiking trails at Natural Bridge State Resort Park are closed to the public after a fire that happened late Monday night.

In a Facebook post, Middlefork Fire/Rescue, which serves eastern Powell County, said the trails will be closed while state forestry conducts mop-up operations, which should take about three days.

The volunteer fire department thanked business owner Steve Mann in their Facebook post. They say he opened the skylift to ferry firefighters up the mountain and "stayed at the top overnight to defend his business."

Officials say Red River Gorge as a whole is not impacted and is operating as usual. Hemlock Lodge and Sandstone Arches Restaurant are also open and operating normally. The closures only pertain to the trails at Natural Bridge State Resort Park.