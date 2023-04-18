Watch Now
News

Actions

All hiking trails closed at Natural Bridge State Resort Park after late night fire

341751075_2827430937391678_7016400663708443379_n.jpg
Middlefork Fire/Rescue
341751075_2827430937391678_7016400663708443379_n.jpg
Posted at 10:26 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 10:26:28-04

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hiking trails at Natural Bridge State Resort Park are closed to the public after a fire that happened late Monday night.

In a Facebook post, Middlefork Fire/Rescue, which serves eastern Powell County, said the trails will be closed while state forestry conducts mop-up operations, which should take about three days.

The volunteer fire department thanked business owner Steve Mann in their Facebook post. They say he opened the skylift to ferry firefighters up the mountain and "stayed at the top overnight to defend his business."

Officials say Red River Gorge as a whole is not impacted and is operating as usual. Hemlock Lodge and Sandstone Arches Restaurant are also open and operating normally. The closures only pertain to the trails at Natural Bridge State Resort Park.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!