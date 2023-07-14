'All I could feel was fear': Crash victim's sister demands answers

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of a woman who was killed in a Garrard County motorcycle crash in May is demanding answers after the man charged with her murder was let out of jail.

Conner McGuire spent about 60 days in jail before being released. He’s charged with the murder of Shelby White, who was his passenger as he fled from police on a motorcycle.

"All I could feel was fear, fear for any other woman who might get on another bike with him, fear that this might happen again or he's gonna run," Shelby’s sister Alexia White said.

Court documents show McGuire was released because his case was brought before a grand jury within 60 days. Commonwealth’s Attorney Andy Sims said it all comes down to the fact that the crime lab has not yet returned the results of McGuire’s blood test. It’s something crucial to making final charging decisions.

Calling it an “unfortunate situation,” he said this is something that happens fairly often.

White said she felt like her sister was simply being treated as a number.

“Do better,” Alexia White said. “My sister mattered, she was important, she was a good person, and she deserves better.”

Her family has struggled since Shelby’s death. The crash came 11 days after their father died.

Shelby leaves behind an 8 and 2-year-old.

The 8-year-old understands to an extent what’s going on. He told us his mother is now an angel in heaven.

The 2-year-old doesn’t know what happened other than his mother isn't around, Alexia said.

“He wakes up in the middle of the night screaming bloody murder,” Alexia White said. “He calls out for his mommy all the time. He sees pictures and he knows it’s his mom but he doesn't know where she's at and why she's not here.”

