LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Allegiant now offers a nonstop flight from Blue Grass Airport in Lexington to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The company is offering one-way fares—as low as $69—on the new routes.

Seats and dates are limited and introductory one-way faresare not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by June 17, 2023 for travel by Aug. 13, 2023.

The new flights will operate twice weekly.