Allegiant flight bound for Lexington takes 'evasive action' to avoid mid-air crash

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - An Allegiant Airbus A320 prepares to land in South Bend, Ind., Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jul 27, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to WTVJ in Miami, an Allegiant flight bound for Lexington this past Sunday had to take "evasive action" to avoid a mid-air collision.

NBC 6 says the incident happened shortly after Allegiant Air flight 485, an Airbus A320, left Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports that a Miami air traffic controller instructed the pilot to take action when it crossed in front of a Gulfstream business jet.

The pilot of Gulfstream reportedly received the same alert.

WTVJ says a flight attendant on the Allegiant flight was injured during the incident.

According to FlightAware, the flight was only in the air for about an hour and returned to Fort Lauderdale.

LEX 18 is working to learn more information.

