Allegiant flight bound for Lexington takes 'evasive action' to avoid mid-air crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to WTVJ in Miami, an Allegiant flight bound for Lexington this past Sunday had to take "evasive action" to avoid a mid-air collision.

NBC 6 says the incident happened shortly after Allegiant Air flight 485, an Airbus A320, left Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports that a Miami air traffic controller instructed the pilot to take action when it crossed in front of a Gulfstream business jet.

The pilot of Gulfstream reportedly received the same alert.

WTVJ says a flight attendant on the Allegiant flight was injured during the incident.

According to FlightAware, the flight was only in the air for about an hour and returned to Fort Lauderdale.

