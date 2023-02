LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Allegiant will now offer a new nonstop route from Blue Grass Airport in Lexington to the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

To celebrate the new route, Allegiant is offering one-way fares as low as $69.

Flights will begin on June 15, for more information on days and times, go to Allegiant® | Cheap Flights, Airline Tickets, Vacation & Hotel Deals (allegiantair.com).