Allen County man wins $500,000 from Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

Kentucky Lottery
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jan 08, 2024
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Allen County man won $500,000 after purchasing a $20 When It's Cold Outside scratch-off ticket the day after Christmas.

According to lottery officials, the man bought the ticket at the Scottsville Shell on Scottsville Road in Glasgow.

After scratching off the ticket, the man says that he looked at it several times in disbelief after revealing the game's big prize.

The man told lottery officials he drove to another store to scan the ticket and confirm the big win.

Lottery officials say the man received a check after taxes for $357,500 and plans to pay off bills and take a family trip to Disney.

The Scottsville Shell will get $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

