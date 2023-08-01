'Amazing husband and father': Family of maintenance man killed in Richmond double murder speaks out

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lindsey Bowman said she's still trying to make sense of everything after her husband left for work on Saturday as a maintenance man at their Richmond apartment complex and never came back.

"I never thought it would be him. Could see him lying there. That is all I pictured in my head was him laying there," she tearfully recalled.

While working on a problem at Makayla Walker's apartment, police said an argument between Walker and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Stephon Baskerville, got out of hand.

Investigators said Baskerville shot and killed them both when Bowman may have tried to intervene.

He allegedly took the life of the man Lindsey Bowman had loved for eight years and the father to their 10-month-old, Ava.

"She was his pride and joy. He was an amazing husband and father," she said.

Now she's left holding together the pieces of their broken family for their child.

"I'm just trying to hold it together for Ava because she needs me," she said.

