Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old missing from Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Clay County child.

11-month-old Legend Gibson is believe to have been taken by his non-custodial parents, Sarah Brumley and Dustin Gibson.

Legend has blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs 18 pounds.

Sarah Brumley is pictured below:

Brumley and Gibson were last known to have been driving a white Lincoln MKZ, approximately a 2010 model.

For further information, please contact KSP London Post 11 at 606-878-6622.

If you have any information, please call 911.

