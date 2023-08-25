Watch Now
News

Actions

Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old missing from Clay County

Untitled design (54).png
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Untitled design (54).png
Posted at 11:50 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 00:38:00-04

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Clay County child.

11-month-old Legend Gibson is believe to have been taken by his non-custodial parents, Sarah Brumley and Dustin Gibson.

Legend has blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs 18 pounds.

Sarah Brumley is pictured below:

image (2).png

Brumley and Gibson were last known to have been driving a white Lincoln MKZ, approximately a 2010 model.

image (3).png

For further information, please contact KSP London Post 11 at 606-878-6622.

If you have any information, please call 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth