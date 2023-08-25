Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old missing from Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Clay County child.
11-month-old Legend Gibson is believe to have been taken by his non-custodial parents, Sarah Brumley and Dustin Gibson.
Legend has blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs 18 pounds.
Sarah Brumley is pictured below:
Brumley and Gibson were last known to have been driving a white Lincoln MKZ, approximately a 2010 model.
For further information, please contact KSP London Post 11 at 606-878-6622.
If you have any information, please call 911.