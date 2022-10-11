Watch Now
AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl, last spotted in Elizabethtown

Kentucky State Police
Posted at 4:49 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11

(LEX 18) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for missing 16-year-old Julissa Lovick.

Lovick was last seen getting into a blue Lexus ES350 at the College View Campus in Elizabethtown, Kentucky at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle has a white-colored license plate but the state that issued the license plate is unknown.

image (32).png

The teenager was last seen wearing jeans, white shoes, a purple t-shirt, and a black jacket. No image of Lovick was provided.

If you know about her whereabouts, contact Post 4 at (270) 766-5078.

