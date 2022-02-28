Watch
AMBER Alert issued: Police searching for Louisville child after mother killed

Caeson Gordon.jpg
Provided by Louisville Metro Police Dept.
Caesen Gordon is two years old, and is estimated to be about three feet tall, and weighs 40 lbs. LMPD says he was taken by his father, Christopher Gordon, who shot and killed the child's mother.
Suspect.jpg
Posted at 9:17 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 21:31:02-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Amber Alert has been issued out of Louisville after police say a man shot and killed a woman, and abducted their child.

LMPD says they are searching for 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon. His son's name is Caesen Gordon, who is two years old.

LMPD says Christopher Gordon took the child and fled in a maroon/red Ford F-150, which has front-end damage.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

