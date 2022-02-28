AMBER Alert issued: Police searching for Louisville child after mother killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Amber Alert has been issued out of Louisville after police say a man shot and killed a woman, and abducted their child.

LMPD says they are searching for 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon. His son's name is Caesen Gordon, who is two years old.

Homicide suspect, Christopher Lee Gordon Sr, 32 yrs old, abducted 2 yr old boy Caesen Gordon in maroon/red Ford F-150 w/front end damage, armed and dangerous. 2 yr old Caesen is the son of Christopher Gordon & the deceased female. CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY IF YOU SEE THEM. pic.twitter.com/KkOKQv5y5p — LMPD (@LMPD) February 28, 2022

LMPD says Christopher Gordon took the child and fled in a maroon/red Ford F-150, which has front-end damage.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.