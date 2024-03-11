AMBER ALERT: Missing 17-year-old mom and her 1-year-old believed to be in danger, police say

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old mother and her 1-year-old daughter missing from West Chester, Ohio.

Police said 17-year-old Maoly Hererra Toscano and her 1-year-old daughter Sara Herrera, have not been seen since 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police believe they could be with 22-year-old Bayron Tejeda, the father of the 1-year-old girl, police said.

Officials said they believe Toscano and her daughter are in danger because Tejeda has "an alleged history of severe domestic violence."

During a press conference, West Chester police said Toscano and her daughter were discovered to be missing from their foster home in West Chester early Monday morning.

Police said they were placed in that foster home as an emergency response to circumstances of domestic violence at their previous home in Akron tied to an incident reported on March 9.

"Based on the circumstances out of Akron, we want them back and we want them back quickly and safely," said Brian Rebholz, assistant police chief of West Chester police.

Police said the three could be traveling in a white, full-sized SUV, though they did not provide a make or model.

Police provide an update on the abduction of a 17-year-old mother and her 1-year-old daughter

Toscano was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweat pants and carrying a grey backpack, police said. She stands roughly five feet, four inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Her 1-year-old daughter was last seen wearing a purple hoodie or jacket and pink pants; she is roughly two feet tall and weighs around 45 pounds, police said.

Tejeda was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white denim jacket. He is roughly five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Tejeda's last known address is for a home in Akron, Ohio, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911, police said.

West Chester Police issue AMBER Alert. Mother and daughter believed to be in danger. Call 911 if you know the identity or whereabouts of this suspect. https://t.co/AXGvuxJ8g3 pic.twitter.com/DNPXbpcs2X — West Chester Township (@westchestertwp) March 11, 2024