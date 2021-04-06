Chauvin trial: Prosecution to continue witness questioning Tuesday by focusing on police training

State-called witness testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin on Monday transitioned from emotional eyewitness testimony to technical police testimony.

Several police professionals, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, took the stand on Monday, painting a damning picture of Chauvin’s actions during the arrest of George Floyd that proceeded Floyd’s death.

During his testimony on Monday, Arradondo said that Chauvin “absolutely do not agree” that the former police officer followed department policies on de-escalation during Floyd’s arrest.

"Absolutely that violates our policy," he said. "Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped."

On cross-examination, Arradondo told defense lawyers that at some points, it appeared that Chauvin’s knee had moved from Floyd’s neck to his shoulder blade. He later added that it did not appear that Floyd was “actively resisting” during that time.

Jurors also heard from an emergency room physician who was on duty when Floyd was declared dead. Dr. Bradford Langenfeld said he concluded that Floyd died due to a lack of oxygen. He was also asked if Floyd’s fentanyl use could have played a role in his death.

“I didn’t have any reason to believe that that was the case here,” Langenfeld said.

Finally, jurors briefly heard from Katie Blackwell, an inspector with the 5th precinct in the Minneapolis police department. She was formerly the head of the department’s officer training. Prosecutors will likely continue questioning her when the trial resumes at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Court TV will be the only network with cameras in the courtroom and will provide live, gavel-to-gavel coverage.