American Airlines announces new service from Cincinnati to Cancun

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2019 file photo American Airlines planes are parked on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
American Airlines Results
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 10:42:20-04

ERLANGER, Ky. (LEX 18) — American Airlines has announced a new nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Cancun International Airport (CUN) beginning December 9, 2023, through March 30, 2024.

The new flight to Cancun will operate weekly. It is the first international destination served by American from CVG.

The planned schedule is:

Starts
Frequency
CVG to:
Departs
Arrives
December 9, 2023
Weekly, on Saturdays
CVG to Cancun (CUN)
10:45 a.m.
2:00 p.m.
Cancun (CUN) to CVG
3:05 p.m.
6:25 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase at aa.com beginning Sunday, June 18.

