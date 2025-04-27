Watch Now
News

Actions

American Hero honored at 250th Anniversary of U.S. Marine Corps

250th Anniversary of U.S. Marine Corps
Ed Armento, Marine Corps Coordinating Council of Kentucky Team leadership member<br/>
250th Anniversary of U.S. Marine Corps
Posted

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — An American hero, Lieutenant Presley O-Bannon, was honored Saturday at the historic Frankfort cemetery.

The ceremony commemorated the 250th Anniversary of the United States Marine Corps and the 220th Anniversary of the flag raising in Tripoli.

O-Bannon led a daring marine expedition in 1805, responding to the threat of barbary pirates and securing American freedom.

The event featured a keynote address by Major General Jerry Humble, a wreath-laying ceremony, and the renewal of Military oaths.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18