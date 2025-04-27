American Hero honored at 250th Anniversary of U.S. Marine Corps

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — An American hero, Lieutenant Presley O-Bannon, was honored Saturday at the historic Frankfort cemetery.

The ceremony commemorated the 250th Anniversary of the United States Marine Corps and the 220th Anniversary of the flag raising in Tripoli.

O-Bannon led a daring marine expedition in 1805, responding to the threat of barbary pirates and securing American freedom.

The event featured a keynote address by Major General Jerry Humble, a wreath-laying ceremony, and the renewal of Military oaths.