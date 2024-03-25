Watch Now
News

Actions

American Legion Post 313 hosts event to honor Camp Nelson Honor Guard

CAMP NELSON HONOR GUARD
Posted at 8:29 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 20:29:17-04

American Legion Post 313 held an event to show appreciation for the Camp Nelson Honor Guard in Nicholasville.

 

The ceremony shined a special light on the honor guard’s commander Colonel Tracy Lucas.

Colonel Lucas is credited with starting the honor guard at Camp Nelson. He's been serving for more than two decades and was honored at the ceremony and given a special gift from the Quilts of Valor.

 

Michelle Marshall, the auxiliary president of American Legion Post 313, says, "Colonel Lucas was not expecting everyone to be here and to show their honor support and appreciation for his 24 years of service to Camp Nelson Honor Guard. So, he was just overwhelmed.”

 

The Camp Nelson Honor Guard is separate from Camp Nelson Cemetery. The national cemetery is funded through the government, while the honor guard relies on donations.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18