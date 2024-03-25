American Legion Post 313 hosts event to honor Camp Nelson Honor Guard

American Legion Post 313 held an event to show appreciation for the Camp Nelson Honor Guard in Nicholasville.

The ceremony shined a special light on the honor guard’s commander Colonel Tracy Lucas.

Colonel Lucas is credited with starting the honor guard at Camp Nelson. He's been serving for more than two decades and was honored at the ceremony and given a special gift from the Quilts of Valor.

Michelle Marshall, the auxiliary president of American Legion Post 313, says, "Colonel Lucas was not expecting everyone to be here and to show their honor support and appreciation for his 24 years of service to Camp Nelson Honor Guard. So, he was just overwhelmed.”

The Camp Nelson Honor Guard is separate from Camp Nelson Cemetery. The national cemetery is funded through the government, while the honor guard relies on donations.