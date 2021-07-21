Amy McGrath to teach national security policy at University of Kentucky grad school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former U.S. House and Senate candidate Amy McGrath is the newest faculty member at the Patterson School.

The University of Kentucky's international affairs graduate school announced Monday that McGrath will teach DIP 742: National Security Policy.

McGrath graduated from the Naval Academy and was commissioned as a Marine Corps ofﬁcer in 1997 and served 20 years in the Marines as a F/A-18 weapons system officer and pilot.

After her operational ﬂying tours, Amy served as a Congressional Fellow advising a senior member of the U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on defense and foreign policy. She served in the Pentagon as Marine Corps liaison to the State Department and other federal agencies. She earned a master’s degree in global security from Johns Hopkins University, and she is a graduate of the Center for the Study of Weapons of Mass Destruction’s Program for Emerging Leaders at the National Defense University.

