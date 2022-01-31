An assist to remember for one team manager

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday night was a game at North Laurel that fans and the boy's team likely won't forget.

It was Senior Night, and what happened goes beyond basketball.

Brayden Scott is the team manager and a senior at North Laurel.

He has cerebral palsy, but never let that stop him from being a part of the team.

"It's about finding your role and being really good at what you can do," said coach Nate Valentine. "Not focusing on what you can't do. And that's what he does."

"He's non-verbal, but he'll talk and have a conversation with you through text," said Brayden's dad, Bobby. "He doesn't let his wheelchair slow him down. He pretty much does what most kids do."

Brayden always wanted to suit up for a game, and on Senior Night, he got the chance.

But he didn't just wear a uniform. He got the chance to play and got his name in the scorekeeper's book.

Off the opening tip, a teammate passed the ball to Brayden. Brayden then made a pass to Reed Sheppard who scored, giving Brayden the assist.

Brayden's father told LEX 18 that he didn't know what was going on, and he fought back tears telling me what went through his mind when his son checked into the game.

"My emotions took over and just, that's my life," Bobby said.

"We want this to be about Brayden, not about North Laurel basketball or winning the number one seed in the district," said junior Reed Sheppard. "We want this to be strictly for Brayden and this experience has all been for Brayden."

"They're not just a team, they're friends -- they're family," Bobby added. "The love that all these kids show toward him and him toward them and this coaching staff, it's amazing."