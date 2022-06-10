'An entire month to celebrate myself': One-on-One with Fischer Wells

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The field hockey season may be over, but Fischer Wells is still practicing in her backyard in Louisville.

"It's very fast-paced and it's kind of a satisfying crack when you hit the ball and the stick together," Wells said, speaking to LEX 18 Thursday.

While Wells' love for the sport has not diminished, she will not be able to join her friends on the team for their eighth-grade season.

"It's just a dumb thing," Wells said. "And I feel like telling my story could've stopped it if people, you know, listened."

Wells is a transgender girl, and although she helped recruit several girls to the Westport Middle School team, a new Kentucky law will prevent Wells from playing on that team.

Senate Bill 83, which prohibits transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams, survived Governor Andy Beshear's veto earlier this year to become law.

"It's quite crappy," Wells said. "It's not a fun time. And I can make almost anything into a fun time."

Wells said she was not surprised when the bill became law. When she testified in front of a legislative committee in February, she said she felt like lawmakers dismissed what she had to say.

"I wanted to force them to look Fischer in the eye when they voted," Jenifer Alonzo, Wells' mom, recounted.

Alonzo sat next to Wells during her daughter's testimony. Although Wells had prepared notes, she never referred to them.

"I have a kid who can speak her truth and I don't think I can ask for anything more than that," Alonzo said.

This Pride Month, Wells said she remains proud to be herself.

"It's an entire month to celebrate myself," she said.

