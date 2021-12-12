"An unbelievable blow": Coach Cal shares thoughts on tornado damage

SOUTH BEND, In. (LEX 18) — Minutes after the Kentucky men's basketball team game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Coach John Calipari shared his thoughts about the devastating tornadoes in western Kentucky.

"The Commonwealth really was dealt an unbelievable blow that is going to take decades to fix."



After UK's loss to Notre Dame, Coach Cal shared his thoughts and prayers with the WKY tornado victims. pic.twitter.com/9JhMwGG2Ui — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) December 12, 2021

"We play basketball. This is someone losing their mother, working in a warehouse, working for Amazon, and all the sudden this happens. It's just, you know, so now it's like all hands on deck. I believe Tuesday we're gonna do a telethon and really have our team engaged in this," said Calipari.

Before the game, Coach Cal took his team to the Grotto on Notre Dame's campus to pray for victims.