"An unbelievable blow": Coach Cal shares thoughts on tornado damage

Mark Humphrey/AP
People sort through debris Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Midwest Tornadoes
Posted at 9:43 PM, Dec 11, 2021
SOUTH BEND, In. (LEX 18) — Minutes after the Kentucky men's basketball team game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Coach John Calipari shared his thoughts about the devastating tornadoes in western Kentucky.

"We play basketball. This is someone losing their mother, working in a warehouse, working for Amazon, and all the sudden this happens. It's just, you know, so now it's like all hands on deck. I believe Tuesday we're gonna do a telethon and really have our team engaged in this," said Calipari.

Before the game, Coach Cal took his team to the Grotto on Notre Dame's campus to pray for victims.

