ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Anderson County Animal Care and Control says they are "far beyond capacity" after taking in 51 animals on March 6.

ACACC says they are working to care for the surrendered animals and asks the community to "be patient and considerate of the situation."

According to ACACC, their offices are closed and if you find a stray, post it on the Lawrenceburg Lost and Found Facebook page.

Further, if an emergency, ACACC asks that the non-emergent dispatch line be called.