Anderson County High School evacuated Tuesday morning due to reported threat

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Anderson County High School was evacuated on Tuesday morning due to a reported threat to the school and schools in the surrounding counties, according to officials.

According to officials, all other Anderson County Schools are currently on lockdown, and local law enforcement and Kentucky State Police are investigating.

School officials ask that no one attempt to go to the high school at this time while police assess the situation.

Below is the school's entire Facebook post: