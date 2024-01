LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Anderson County Schools reports that an Anderson County school bus was involved in a collision Monday afternoon.

According to ACS, a car was driving along 127 and 44 near Walmart when it collided with school bus #9, which was in the turn lane.

Officials say 52 students were on board the bus. The driver of the car and two students were checked out by emergency personnel at the scene.

ACS says it is working to notify all parents of students who ride bus #9.