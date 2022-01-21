Anderson County Schools affected by supply chain shortages

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Supply chain shortages continue making an impact across many different industries, and schools are no exception. Experiencing shortages of its own, now the Anderson County School District is working with the community to keep students fed. The district's leaders are discussing how they can continue to plan.

Anderson County School District is in a state of emergency -- experiencing supply chain shortages from vendors that are impacting school meals. Superintendent Sheila Mitchell says this is another impact of COVID.

“So we have been unable to get the paper trays, the foam trays that we normally would get. Other items, such as grab-and-go, as well as some other lunch items -- have really been the greatest impact for Anderson County Schools."

Anderson County leaders say the district is one of many school districts in the area having shortages. In a statement, leaders said that they are having to turn to local vendors for supplies.

"We are really very appreciative of them [local vendors] stepping up. Save-A-Lot, Kroger, Wal-Mart. All of our local vendors have been great with helping us with this concern,” says Mitchell.

Superintendent Mitchell says most students and families have not given feedback on the shortages because many may not realize there is one. School board leaders say working ahead and together is the key to keeping students’ needs met.

Anderson County School District Board Chair, James Sargent, says, “Our main thoughts were...are making sure our children are getting fed and getting what they need."

In her 12 years as superintendent, Mitchell says experiencing this shortage is a first. Supply chain shortages may have no end in sight, but this district has its sights set on continuing to problem solve.

"I'm not sure anyone in my role has experienced the impact of a pandemic such as we are right now," Mitchell said. "But what I can say is that everyone is adapting quite well."

Anderson County School officials say they are reaching out to families about the recent shortages. They say food service is a critical part of the education system and that it's reassuring to know that the community is willing to step in and help.