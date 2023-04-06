Anderson County veteran gets surprised with brand new HVAC

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lawrenceburg Army Reserve and Kentucky National Guard Veteran, Lee King, got surprised with a brand-new HVAC system from Lexington’s Comfort Heating & Air.

King served for nearly 13 years before a head injury ended his career. He's not been able to replace his current system that's more than 10 years old. Over the weekend at the Central Kentucky Home and Garden show, King entered the company's raffle.

He explains, "After the win...I was like, I couldn't believe it. I was like, this stuff doesn't really happen to most people."

King explains that the system is important for his 13-year-old daughter who lives with cystic fibrosis.

"Cystic fibrosis is primarily a lung...a genetic lung disorder....to keep her healthy we have to keep the house germ free, so this is gonna help,” says King.

Comfort Heating & Air shared that they've awarded nearly 40 systems this year to local heroes. One comfort advisor, Bryan Meads, had a full circle moment when he heard about King's win.

Meads shared, "A couple of weeks ago, shortly after the windstorm, I was sent out to this actual sales lead. Came inside, got some measurements, took some photographs, got to know the customer... And when I sat down to talk to him about the actual numbers, financing options, he let me know that he was not able to pay. He just needed a screenshot of the proposal because he was gonna try to enter a contest with the wounded warriors."

After last weekend's show, Meads was excited to see that King had won their raffle.

King explains that he knows lots of veterans suffer from injuries or struggle after their service — but he's grateful that communities are still willing to help and he'd say this to other vets, "I would say just hang in there because there are good people in the community and good companies who actually care for veterans."

Comfort Heating & Air says they're proud to give back to someone who's given so much to his country.

