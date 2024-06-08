Annual Mutt Strut raising money for Lexington Humane Society

LEXINGTON, KY — Furry little friends were wagging for more fun Saturday morning at the annual Mutt Strut hosted by Lexington Humane Society. The Mutt Strut was a chance for people to support the humane society.

Even with all the fun, it was a great opportunity for the Lexington Humane Society to try to get dogs adopted and change people's lives, like Lauren Celdran. She recently adopted a dog named Rue in August.

Lauren and Rue have a unique bond that took time to build. Rue was shy at first, but Lauren kept working with her, and eventually, their relationship bloomed into a connection that brings nonstop happiness. "At the end of the day. When I come home from work, I first want to hug her," said Lauren. "When I walk through that door, and she is on the couch, wiggly and wobbly, it makes me the happiest."

Lexington Humane Society is trying to provide that happiness for others to experience, as they are at capacity taking care of more than 450 animals. Meghan Hawkins, the director of community engagement for the Lexington Humane Society, says, "Seems like we have adoptions every day, and the next day, more dogs. It's big dogs into the shelters. Every day, we seem to be full. But we keep doing what we are doing. We don't turn them away. We will always be there to help them out. We can do that cause we have a community that supports us."

People like Lauren are out in the community trying to bark out a message about adoption to help not just animals or shelters but themselves as well. "Just seeing how much they need us out there and getting them in a home—that's forever," said Lauren. "It will be life-changing for you. You don't realize how much you are changing their life and your life together."

Through Sunday, Lexington Humane Society has reduced and, for some dogs, completely waived adoption fees to help dogs find their forever home. If you want to donate or learn more about volunteering opportunities, visit www.LexingtonHumaneSociety.org.

