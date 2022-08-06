Watch Now
Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Kentucky, second in one week

Charlie Neibergall/AP
A Mega Millions lottery ticket is seen in a local grocery store, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. The payoff for Tuesday night's drawing is an estimated $810 million, the nation's fourth-largest jackpot. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 9:51 AM, Aug 06, 2022
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Mega Millions lottery drew another $1 million Kentucky winner, making it the second in one week.

Friday's Mega Million drawing led a ticket sold in Erlanger to match all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. It won the game's second prize of $1 million.

The winning Mega Millions number from last night's drawing was 2 - 5 - 29 - 64 - 69 with a Mega Ball of 18.

If the ticket holder had also matched the Mega Ball number of 18, they would have won $36 million.

Last Friday, the $1 million prize was won in Richmond, Kentucky.

The name of the newest Kentucky millionaire has not been released.

