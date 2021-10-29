Watch
News

Actions

Another one: Morgan Wallen adds third show at Rupp Arena this December

items.[0].image.alt
Sanford Myers/AP
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)
People Morgan Wallen
Posted at 9:49 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 10:23:09-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Morgan Wallen will perform not once, not twice, but three times at Rupp Arena this December.

The country music star, along with special guests HARDY and Ernest, will perform live at 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 3; Saturday, December 4; and Sunday, December 5.

Originally, Wallen was only scheduled to bring one show to Rupp Arena in December, but due to popular demand, a second show was added, and then a third show when tickets went on sale Friday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. (ET) Friday, October 29 via Ticketmaster.

You can also visit rupparena.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps