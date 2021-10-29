Another one: Morgan Wallen adds third show at Rupp Arena this December

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Morgan Wallen will perform not once, not twice, but three times at Rupp Arena this December.

The country music star, along with special guests HARDY and Ernest, will perform live at 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 3; Saturday, December 4; and Sunday, December 5.

Originally, Wallen was only scheduled to bring one show to Rupp Arena in December, but due to popular demand, a second show was added, and then a third show when tickets went on sale Friday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. (ET) Friday, October 29 via Ticketmaster.

You can also visit rupparena.com for more information.