'Antler Alert': Kentucky Transportation Cabinet provides reminder of deer-related collisions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued its annual "Antler Alert" to remind motorists the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived.

About half of deer-vehicle crashes occur during the last three months of the year.

"October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway collisions involving deer," KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. "We’d like to remind drivers to be especially watchful for deer and other wildlife on the move at dusk and at night, when poor visibility is already an issue.”

Shorter days and cooler nights help to trigger deer mating season and put deer on the move, according to Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

In Kentucky, 2,988 highway crashes involving deer were reported to police in 2021, according to crash data used by the KYTC Office of Highway Safety to monitor highway crash trends. That was an increase of about 100 crashes from 2020.

A complete list of deer-vehicle crashes listed county-by-county can be found here.

KYTC offers these driving tips:



Slow down immediately upon spotting a deer crossing the roadway; they tend to travel in groups.

Don’t swerve to avoid a deer, which can result in a more serious crash with an oncoming vehicle or roadside object.

In the event of a crash, keep both hands on the wheel and apply brakes steadily until stopped.

Always wear a seat belt.

Keep headlights on bright at night unless other vehicles are approaching.

Eliminate distractions while driving: Phones down!

Drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active.

Motorists are asked to report all deer-vehicle collisions to police. KYTC traffic engineers use the crash data to aid in placing deer-crossing warning signs and other safety measures.