Apartment complex on Redding Road evacuated overnight after fire on balcony

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington fire officials report that an apartment complex on Redding Road was evacuated overnight after a fire broke out.

According to officials, the call came in just before 3:00 a.m., and when arriving on the scene, they saw flames from a balcony.

Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished and there was minimal damage.

According to officials, no injuries were reported, but one person and a dog were displaced from the apartment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.